Collected Department Releases: Acting Assistant Secretary Judith...
Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Judith Garber will travel to San Jose, Costa Rica, June 20 - 23. San Jose on June 20, Acting Assistant Secretary Garber will meet with Costa Rican Minister of Environment and Energy Edgar Gutirrez Espeleta to discuss engagement in the Third United Nations Environment Assembly , environmental cooperation under the Dominican Republic-Central America-United States Free Trade Agreement , and other environmental issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|1 hr
|LornaCK
|7,599
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|Mar '17
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|LornaCK
|604
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan '17
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec '16
|Sir Real
|1
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC