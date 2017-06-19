Collected Department Releases: Acting Assistant Secretary Judith...

Collected Department Releases: Acting...

Acting Assistant Secretary Judith Garber will travel to San Jose, Costa Rica

State Department

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Judith Garber will travel to San Jose, Costa Rica, June 20 - 23. San Jose on June 20, Acting Assistant Secretary Garber will meet with Costa Rican Minister of Environment and Energy Edgar Gutirrez Espeleta to discuss engagement in the Third United Nations Environment Assembly , environmental cooperation under the Dominican Republic-Central America-United States Free Trade Agreement , and other environmental issues.

Chicago, IL

