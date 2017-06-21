China's focus on Taiwan's weakness ma...

China's focus on Taiwan's weakness may backfire

The establishment of diplomatic relations by China and Panama marks the further international isolation of Taiwan. Panama's defection from Taiwan leaves barely 20 countries that still maintain relations with the island, using its formal name the Republic of China.

