YouTuber pretends to be Justin Bieber...

YouTuber pretends to be Justin Bieber in Costa Rica chaos

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Is it too late now to say Sorry? YouTube prank causes hysteria in Costa Rican shopping centre after teenage girl dresses up as Justin Bieber and has to be rescued by security A YouTuber caused a fan girl frenzy in a shopping centre after dressing up as Justin Bieber - forcing her to rescued by security and escorted out of the premises. Krizz Solano, 19, dressed up in a grey hoodie, sunglasses and a black bomber jacket before walking though a shopping centre in the city of Escazu, in the central Costa Rican province of San Jose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Apr 30 ToothsomeTexan 7,590
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar '17 St Pauls Aereola 5
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Mar '17 LornaCK 604
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan '17 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,765,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC