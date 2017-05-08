UNWTO names President of Costa Rica as Special Ambassador of the...

United Nations World Tourism Organization Capitan Haya, 42 Madrid, 28020 Spain Phone: +34 91 571 07 57 Fax: +34 91 567 81 00 /20 Visit Website As part of the observance of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, the World Tourism Organization , which is leading the campaign, has named Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis Rivera as Special Ambassador of this important global action. The initiatives developed by Costa Rica in the field of sustainable tourism as well as its international positioning and momentum in this field are some of the factors behind the designation.

