United B738 near Houston on May 20th 2017, hydraulic problem

A United Boeing 737-800, registration N18220 performing flight UA-1098 from Houston Intercontinental,TX to San Jose , was climbing through FL230 out of Houston when the crew stopped the climb due to a hydraulic problem. The aircraft descended to 10,000 feet and entered a hold to burn off fuel.

