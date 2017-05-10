Secrets to anti-ageing from a peasant lifestyle

Last year, I watched in horror as my elderly father crawled crab-like along the edge of the roof to secure bird netting over the vigorous grapevine he planted more than 50 years ago. My father is a wily, wiry 95-year old who drives everywhere, uses the internet regularly, cooks using whatever is in season in his garden, follows current affairs, socialises weekly and still grows the plumpest, sweetest tomatoes I've ever tasted.

