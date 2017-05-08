Scott Disick gets SOAKED by Kim Kardashian, Khloe and Kris
Scott Disick has drinks thrown at him by Kim and Khloe Kardashian after he takes a woman on family trip And having discovered Scott Disick had brought another woman on their Costa Rican family holiday, Kim and Khloe Kardashian - as well as Kris Jenner - hurled drinks in his face. Scott's ex Kourtney Kardashian, the mother of his three children, was at the dinner table, along with Kris' quarter-of-a-century-younger beau Corey Gamble, in the preview published by Us Weekly ..
