Perfect recipe for future scandal

Perfect recipe for future scandal

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Premier Brian Pallister's flippant response earlier this month to questions about his methods of communicating on government business while vacationing in Costa Rica has done nothing to diminish legitimate concerns about the security and, for that matter, the volume of information being transmitted between the premier and his staff and cabinet colleagues while he is out of the province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Sun AlejandroJorgenson 7,593
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar '17 St Pauls Aereola 5
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Mar '17 LornaCK 604
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan '17 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,336 • Total comments across all topics: 281,048,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC