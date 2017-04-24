letter: Scrapping Armed Forces a bad idea
John Andrews' eulogising comments on his Costa Rican holiday suggesting we should scrap our Armed Forces would leave this country isolated with no friends or supportive neighbours. His interesting argument ignores history and the negotiating power of 'sabre rattling' if and when required.
