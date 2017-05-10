Lawley qualifies for Merchants Insura...

Lawley qualifies for Merchants Insurance Group's President's Club

Merchants Insurance Group is pleased to announce that the Lawley Dunkirk office has qualified for membership in the Merchants Insurance Group President's Club. Lawley's Dunkirk branch has been serving Western New York since 1983 and has been partnered with Merchants since 1994.

