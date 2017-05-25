Latin Arts festival hosted for Spanis...

Latin Arts festival hosted for Spanish language students

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Trinidad Guardian

More than 400 students and their teachers are expected to attend the 2017 edition of Vista Latina, a Latin American arts and culture festival, hosted by Trini Tica International . The festival, which takes place at the Lion's Cultural Centre, Port-of-Spain, is in its second year and event organiser Aleah Guitan said the response by several secondary schools across T&T had been encouraging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Jun 6 forkup 7,594
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar '17 St Pauls Aereola 5
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Mar '17 LornaCK 604
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan '17 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,860 • Total comments across all topics: 281,622,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC