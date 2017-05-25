Latin Arts festival hosted for Spanish language students

More than 400 students and their teachers are expected to attend the 2017 edition of Vista Latina, a Latin American arts and culture festival, hosted by Trini Tica International . The festival, which takes place at the Lion's Cultural Centre, Port-of-Spain, is in its second year and event organiser Aleah Guitan said the response by several secondary schools across T&T had been encouraging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.