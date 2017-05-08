It's Time the UN Stopped Congratulati...

It's Time the UN Stopped Congratulating Kim Jong Un

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Independent Women's Forum

Protocol has its uses, not least at the United Nations. But when it comes to lavishing on murderous tyrants the same pro forma felicitations accorded to the elected leaders of free nations, it's time for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to clean up the act of the UN Protocol and Liaison Service -- which reports to him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Women's Forum.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) May 7 rburch 7,592
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar '17 St Pauls Aereola 5
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Mar '17 LornaCK 604
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan '17 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,528 • Total comments across all topics: 280,901,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC