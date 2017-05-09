DHS Is Looking At Criminality Of Haitian Amnesty Recipients

Congolese migrant Samuel Yeaye Omar speaks in an encampment of Africans in Penas Blancas, Guanacaste, Costa Rica, in the border with Nicaragua on July 19, 2016. In a makeshift camp at barely one kilometer from the border, hundreds of tents shelter Haitians, Congolese, Senegalese and Ghanahian migrants waiting to continue their journey to the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.