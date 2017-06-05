Coyote Peterson Goes Off In Search of...

Coyote Peterson Goes Off In Search of an Elusive Green and Black Poison Dart Frog in Costa Rica

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Laughing Squid

While on location at the Costa Rican Amphibian Research Center in Costa Rica , adventure host Coyote Peterson of Brave Wilderness went out in search of a beautiful green and black poison dart frog who kept eluding his grasp . Like the strawberry dart frog of December 2016 , this frog is extremely toxic due to its primary diet of poisonous insects, but is not likely to release its venom unless under extreme threat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laughing Squid.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) May 14 AlejandroJorgenson 7,593
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar '17 St Pauls Aereola 5
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Mar '17 LornaCK 604
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan '17 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,559,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC