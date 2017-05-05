5 lessons from former presidents on m...

5 lessons from former presidents on making good decisions

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events President Trump salutes after laying a wreath at the Hermitage, the home of former president Andrew Jackson, in Nashville to commemorate Jackson's 250th birthday on March 15. Many observers have been questioning Donald Trump's decision-making. But how can we assess presidential decision-making? Presidents make the most consequential decisions in presidential political systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Sun rburch 7,592
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar '17 St Pauls Aereola 5
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Mar '17 LornaCK 604
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan '17 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC