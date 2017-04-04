What happened when the Donald Trump o...

What happened when the Donald Trump of Costa Rica demonized neighboring Nicaraguans?

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Salon

With a stable democracy and no standing army, the small Central American country of 4.8 million is often referred to as the "exception" to the conflict, violence and poverty faced in other Latin American countries. In particular, Costa Ricans pride themselves on their strong health care and education systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Mar 30 forkup 7,573
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar 21 St Pauls Aereola 5
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Mar '17 LornaCK 604
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan '17 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,483 • Total comments across all topics: 280,124,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC