Talala Mom, Caretaker Wins Costa Rican Vacation Contest
A Talala mother and caretaker was named the winner of a contest for a 'well-deserved vacation to Costa Rica' after her husband nominated her last month. Costa Rican Vacations announced Janet Burnside as its winner Monday in the national contest, crediting her lifelong commitment to her daughter who has cerebral palsy.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|Wed
|Chicago Dave
|7,580
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|Mar 21
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|LornaCK
|604
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan '17
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec '16
|Sir Real
|1
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
