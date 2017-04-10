Talala Mom, Caretaker Wins Costa Rica...

Talala Mom, Caretaker Wins Costa Rican Vacation Contest

Monday Apr 10

A Talala mother and caretaker was named the winner of a contest for a 'well-deserved vacation to Costa Rica' after her husband nominated her last month. Costa Rican Vacations announced Janet Burnside as its winner Monday in the national contest, crediting her lifelong commitment to her daughter who has cerebral palsy.

Chicago, IL

