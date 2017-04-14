Suburban man shot, killed on business trip to Costa Rica

A north suburban man was shot and killed in Costa Rica during a business trip for a planned luxury condo development, his family confirmed. Michael Caspi, of Riverwoods, had visited the Central American country a number of times, but on his last trip, just after 5 a.m. on March 23, he was shot after leaving an apartment to building meet an acquaintance waiting in a nearby car in the capital city of San Jose, according to family members and local media reports.

