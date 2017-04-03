ScreenShot20170406at1.51.51PM
The added bonus is the opportunity to enjoy superb views of the southern night sky exploring the Southern Cross, the Eta Carinae Nebula, Omega Centauri, and the countless Milky Way gems found in Scorpius and Sagittarius. For the same reasons travelers from around the globe journey to this Central American paradise: the inviting tropical climate, spectacular natural scenery, abundant wildlife, and friendly, hospitable people.
