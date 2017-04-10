Panama migrant corridor to Shangri-La

WHILE the Panama Canal is seen as the path between the seas, The Isthmus has also becoming a key corridor for immigrants from as far away as Somalia, India and Pakistan trying to reach the USA, a perceived, Shangri-La with or without Donald Trump Many of them are aided by human traffickers who lure people who have saved for years to get to countries like Ecuador to begin the northward trek to find the holy grail. The bottle neck comes when they reach Panama, and the country become a holding ground for hundreds who are preyed upon by smugglers in Costa Del Este and Panama City where some obtain temporary work in warehouses and restaurants.

