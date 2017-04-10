Panama migrant corridor to Shangri-La

Panama migrant corridor to Shangri-La

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: The Daily Millbury

WHILE the Panama Canal is seen as the path between the seas, The Isthmus has also becoming a key corridor for immigrants from as far away as Somalia, India and Pakistan trying to reach the USA, a perceived, Shangri-La with or without Donald Trump Many of them are aided by human traffickers who lure people who have saved for years to get to countries like Ecuador to begin the northward trek to find the holy grail. The bottle neck comes when they reach Panama, and the country become a holding ground for hundreds who are preyed upon by smugglers in Costa Del Este and Panama City where some obtain temporary work in warehouses and restaurants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Wed Chicago Dave 7,580
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar 21 St Pauls Aereola 5
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Mar '17 LornaCK 604
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan '17 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,411 • Total comments across all topics: 280,272,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC