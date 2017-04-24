Openings & Closings: Famed New Orleans Steakhouse Coming to Houston
Critically-acclaimed steakhouse Doris Metropolitan is bringing its elegance to the former Triniti space at 2815 South Shepherd later this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.
