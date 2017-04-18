News 22 mins ago 6:36 a.m.Bride, groo...

News 22 mins ago 6:36 a.m.Bride, groom kicked off United flight

Sunday Apr 16 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

United Airlines claims they actually tried to sit in an upgraded seat "repeatedly" and they "wouldn't follow crew instructions." KHOU photo A bride and groom headed to Costa Rica for their wedding got kicked off their United flight out of Houston on Saturday afternoon.

