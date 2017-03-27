Jetblue A320 at Boston and Orlando on Apr 1st 2017, bird strike
A Jetblue Airbus A320-200, registration N589JB performing flight B6-897 from Boston,MA to Liberia , departed Boston's runway 09, upon being handed off to departure the crew advised tower, they needed to check the departure runway for a possible bird carcass. The aircraft continued the climb and was enroute at FL300 about 200nm southwest of Boston when the crew descended the aircraft to FL220 and diverted to Orlando,FL , where the aircraft landed safely about 3:15 hours.
