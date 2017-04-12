In Costa Rica, Abortion is Legal in N...

In Costa Rica, Abortion is Legal in Name Only

The concept of the "unpunished abortion," established in article 121 of the penal code , permits the termination of a pregnancy as long the procedure is consensual, performed by a doctor , and is the only way to protect the life or health of the woman. This is commonly called a "therapeutic abortion".

