From healthy heart to honeybees: SVC students present capstones
BENNINGTON BANNER Shayla Thomas, talks to students about her project about heart rate recovery on Friday during the Special projects Student Showcase. HOLLY PELCZYNSKI - BENNINGTON BANNER Heather Clifford talks about the health risks regarding chapsticks and lotions containing harmful chemicals during the Southern Vermont Colleges special project student showcase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|54 min
|Kiofspanishsteps
|7,586
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|Mar 21
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|LornaCK
|604
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan '17
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec '16
|Sir Real
|1
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC