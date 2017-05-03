Fitch Affirms Banco Internacional de ...

Fitch Affirms Banco Internacional de Costa Rica at 'BB'; Outlook Stable

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Reuters

MONTERREY, April 25 Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Internacional de Costa Rica, S.A.'s long- and short-term foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BB' and 'B', respectively. The Viability Rating was affirmed at 'b+'.

