FIFA life ban for Costa Rican official Li in bribery case
" FIFA's ethics committee has banned for life the former Costa Rica soccer federation president Eduardo Li for taking bribes. A U.S. Department of Justice indictment said Li took six-figure bribes from marketing agency Traffic USA linked to commercial rights for World Cup qualifying matches.
