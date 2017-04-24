FIFA life ban for Costa Rican officia...

FIFA life ban for Costa Rican official Li in bribery case

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" FIFA's ethics committee has banned for life the former Costa Rica soccer federation president Eduardo Li for taking bribes. A U.S. Department of Justice indictment said Li took six-figure bribes from marketing agency Traffic USA linked to commercial rights for World Cup qualifying matches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Mon Bruce 7,589
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar '17 St Pauls Aereola 5
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Mar '17 LornaCK 604
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan '17 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,022 • Total comments across all topics: 280,562,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC