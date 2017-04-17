Couple on the way to their wedding kicked off United flight
A bride and groom from Utah headed to their wedding in Costa Rica were kicked off their flight out of Houston on Saturday, KHOU reported . Michael Hohl, and his fianceA©, Amber Maxwell, arrived from Salt Lake City for a layover at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, where they boarded Flight 1737 bound for the city of Liberia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|54 min
|Kiofspanishsteps
|7,586
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|Mar 21
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|LornaCK
|604
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan '17
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec '16
|Sir Real
|1
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC