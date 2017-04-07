Costa Rican 1800MHz, 1900MHz, 2100MHz bid deadline delayed until 20 April

Costa Rica's Superintendency of Telecommunications has announced that the deadline for submitting bids in the public tender for 2 20MHz spectrum blocks in the 1800MHz band and 2 15MHz blocks in the 1900MHz and 2100MHz bands has been extended from 30 March until 20 April. Interested bidders were initially required to submit their proposals by 13 February but the process has been delayed for 'administrative' reasons.

