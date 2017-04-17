Column: 'Warfare has no moral value i...

Column: 'Warfare has no moral value in my eyes'

Thursday Apr 13

As bombs strike Syrian homes and warships approach North Korean shores, I wonder what it really means to be an American. I live my life day by day knowing I'll have a place to sleep while kids in Syria find it hard to breathe from the poisonous fumes of a chemical attack.

Chicago, IL

