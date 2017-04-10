As Brazil's 'Car Wash' case surfaces more corruption, will scandal fatigue slow progress?
A wave of investigations has pushed Latin American voters to demand change, and the justice system is starting to respond. For reform to take root, however, the movement needs to sustain its energy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|Wed
|Chicago Dave
|7,580
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|Mar 21
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|LornaCK
|604
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan '17
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec '16
|Sir Real
|1
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC