After Dao video, Houston couple complains they were booted en route to their wedding

In the wake of one of United Airlines' biggest PR fiascos to date - a video of a bloodied passenger literally being yanked from his seat that quickly went viral - other United customers are also complaining about alleged mistreatment by the airline. A Utah couple en route to their wedding on Saturday told ABC affiliate KHOU that United kicked them off a flight to Costa Rica after they moved up a few rows to avoid disturbing a man they said was sleeping in their assigned seats.

