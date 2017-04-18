A Costa Rican Volcano Sees Its Bigges...

A Costa Rican Volcano Sees Its Biggest Blast in Years

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Environmental News Network

On April 13, Pos in Costa Rica had its largest explosive eruption in years. The explosion was mainly driven by water heated at the summit crater lake/vent area, generating what is called a "phreatic" eruption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Environmental News Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) 54 min Kiofspanishsteps 7,586
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar 21 St Pauls Aereola 5
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Mar '17 LornaCK 604
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan '17 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,379 • Total comments across all topics: 280,465,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC