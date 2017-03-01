Us beats Honduras to win Concacaf U-2...

Us beats Honduras to win Concacaf U-20 Championship

15 hrs ago

Danny Acosta scored the winning goal in a shootout and the United States beat Honduras tie to win the CONCACAF U-20 Championship in San Jose, Costa Rica. The U.S. won the tiebreaker 5-3 after a 0-0 tie.

