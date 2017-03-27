Talala Mom Nominated By Husband In Co...

Talala Mom Nominated By Husband In Costa Rican Vacation Contest

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

A Talala woman is currently in the lead in a contest for a 'well-deserved' vacation to Costa Rica after her husband nominated her. Mike Burnside nominated his wife Janet, who's not only a wife and mother but has also been their daughter's full-time caretaker for the past 21 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) 9 hr forkup 7,573
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar 21 St Pauls Aereola 5
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Mar 6 LornaCK 604
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan '17 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,199 • Total comments across all topics: 279,936,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC