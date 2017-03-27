Talala Mom Nominated By Husband In Costa Rican Vacation Contest
A Talala woman is currently in the lead in a contest for a 'well-deserved' vacation to Costa Rica after her husband nominated her. Mike Burnside nominated his wife Janet, who's not only a wife and mother but has also been their daughter's full-time caretaker for the past 21 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|9 hr
|forkup
|7,573
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|Mar 21
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12)
|Mar 6
|LornaCK
|604
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan '17
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec '16
|Sir Real
|1
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC