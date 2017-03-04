Russian scientists successfully test cancer-killing drug in space

Russian scientists have successfully tested a cancer-killing drug in space, which can fight all kinds and stages of malignant tumors in the human body, the local newspaper Izvestia cited a professor as saying on Friday. "The drug is named as 'thermal shock protein,' based on the main active ingredient," said Professor Andrei Simbirtsev, Deputy Director of the Scientific Research Institute of Highly Pure Biologic Treatments of the Russian Federal Medical & Biological Agency.

