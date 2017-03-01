Queenborough mum Susan Stock gets rea...

Queenborough mum Susan Stock gets ready for 75-mile trek across Costa Rica for charity

A Queenborough mum is getting ready to begin a 75-mile trek across Costa Rica to raise money for charity. Susan Stock, 56, will be taking to the hills and dense rainforests next month for the 12-day walking challenge in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Chicago, IL

