New 2-in-1 coffee-water product launches from Costa Rica's blue zone

Friday Mar 31

Taza Agua, Costa Rica's leading supplier of safe premium water, made a resounding splash heard in coffee connoisseur circles around the world this week with the launch of their innovative new premium water-and-coffee hybrid product: Taza Azul Blue Zone Coffee. Following the launch of their ground-breaking new design for a water bottle / K-cup hybrid in early February, Taza Agua now offers the perfect pairing for its cup-in-water system.

Chicago, IL

