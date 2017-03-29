Mexicos former president tears into Donald Trump
Outspoken ex-Mexican President Vicente Fox slams U.S. President Donald Trump, calling him an incompetent leader stoking worldwide fear. Outspoken former Mexican president Vicente Fox brought together former Latin American leaders to his ranch in central on Tuesday to speak out against President Donald Trump and populism in the region.
