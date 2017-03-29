Mexicos former president tears into D...

Mexicos former president tears into Donald Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Reuters

Outspoken ex-Mexican President Vicente Fox slams U.S. President Donald Trump, calling him an incompetent leader stoking worldwide fear. Outspoken former Mexican president Vicente Fox brought together former Latin American leaders to his ranch in central on Tuesday to speak out against President Donald Trump and populism in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) 9 hr forkup 7,573
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar 21 St Pauls Aereola 5
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Mar 6 LornaCK 604
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan '17 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,224 • Total comments across all topics: 279,936,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC