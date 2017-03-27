Mexican president says seeking 'new relationship' with US
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Wednesday his government is working on "a new relationship" with the US and thanked Latin Americans for support as Mexico faces "big challenges" with its northern neighbour. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto told a summit in San Jose he would keep the countries represented informed of aspects of its talks with the US that would affect them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|19 hr
|forkup
|7,573
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|Mar 21
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12)
|Mar 6
|LornaCK
|604
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan '17
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec '16
|Sir Real
|1
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC