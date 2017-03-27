Mexican president says seeking 'new r...

Mexican president says seeking 'new relationship' with US

Wednesday

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Wednesday his government is working on "a new relationship" with the US and thanked Latin Americans for support as Mexico faces "big challenges" with its northern neighbour. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto told a summit in San Jose he would keep the countries represented informed of aspects of its talks with the US that would affect them.

