Matthew, Otto Being Retired as Atlantic Tropical Storm Names
An official of the National Institute of Meteorology shows on a screen the advance of the Hurricane Otto in San Jose, Costa Rica, Nov. 24, 2016. According to a statement Monday from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the World Meteorological Organization will use Martin and Owen for future Atlantic storms.
