Lewis Nelson (EMBA '17) Shares Reflections from Darden Worldwide Course in Costa Rica
A group of MBA, Executive MBA, and Global Executive MBA students recently returned from a week-long visit to Costa Rican businesses and organizations exploring entrepreneurism, sustainability, immigration, and investment in the Latin American economy. Led by Melissa Thomas-Hunt , Darden Associate Professor, Senior Associate Dean, and Global Chief Diversity Officer, we were encouraged to view each interaction through the lens of negotiations and understanding leadership in a global context.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
