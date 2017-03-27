Lewis Nelson (EMBA '17) Shares Reflec...

Lewis Nelson (EMBA '17) Shares Reflections from Darden Worldwide Course in Costa Rica

A group of MBA, Executive MBA, and Global Executive MBA students recently returned from a week-long visit to Costa Rican businesses and organizations exploring entrepreneurism, sustainability, immigration, and investment in the Latin American economy. Led by Melissa Thomas-Hunt , Darden Associate Professor, Senior Associate Dean, and Global Chief Diversity Officer, we were encouraged to view each interaction through the lens of negotiations and understanding leadership in a global context.

