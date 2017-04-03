Latin market hungry for dancehall - Z...

Latin market hungry for dancehall - ZJ Chrome joins Costa Rican radio station

Thursday Mar 30

Producer ZJ Chrome will be expanding his own horizons, and more importantly, dancehall's reach, as he has joined the staff of a new radio station in Costa Rica called Aftercluv 107.5 FM. Aftercluv Radio is a full-blown FM station started by the Universal Music's Latin dance music arm, the force behind Charly Black's Gyal You A Party Animal .

