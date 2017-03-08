Kip Moore invites you on his Costa Ri...

Kip Moore invites you on his Costa Rican adventure in new "Girls Like You" video

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

K ip Moore has made no secret of the fact that he loves to travel and indulge his adventurous spirit almost as much as he loves country music. Now, he finally gets to combine the two in the lyric video for his new single, "Girls Like You."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Mar 6 LornaCK 604
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Mar 6 LornaCK 7,567
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan '17 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Angelica Campos (Jun '10) Jun '16 freddy 253
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,898 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC