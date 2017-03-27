Israeli national shot dead in Costa Rica

Israeli national shot dead in Costa Rica

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: The Times of Israel

An Israeli man in his 40s was shot dead outside a residential building in San Jose in Costa Rica early Thursday, according to local reports. The Foreign Ministry said the man's family has been notified and that it was working to return the body to Israel for burial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Sun Chicago Dave 7,572
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar 21 St Pauls Aereola 5
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Mar 6 LornaCK 604
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan '17 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,254 • Total comments across all topics: 279,871,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC