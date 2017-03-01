How Costa Rica used overprint on 1922...

How Costa Rica used overprint on 1922 stamps to promote its coffee

A stamp issued in June 1921 marked a century of coffee production in Costa Rica, and might also have provided funding for a celebratory festival for the milestone. To promote the country's coffee, an overprint of a coffee bag was added, in various ink colors, to five denominations of existing Costa Rica issues in 1922.

Chicago, IL

