Costa Rican diplomat: Latin America-EU relations 'broader' than trade
The head of the Ibero-American General Secretariat has insisted that an alliance between Latin America and Europe is crucial to achieving "ambitious agendas" like the Paris Agreement and the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. EURACTIV Spain reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|10 hr
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|Mar 14
|forkup
|7,570
|Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12)
|Mar 6
|LornaCK
|604
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan '17
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec '16
|Sir Real
|1
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC