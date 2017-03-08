Beloved Toronto teacher stabbed to de...

Beloved Toronto teacher stabbed to death while taking photos in Costa Rica

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Costa Rican police are investigating the death of a 59-year-old Toronto teacher who was fatally stabbed in the coastal tourist town of Puerto "They kicked out at the camera and when he tried to fight back they took out a knife," the police spokesperson said. Video of the attack shows two young men, but Arajna said there may be a third person involved as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Mon LornaCK 604
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Mon LornaCK 7,567
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan '17 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Angelica Campos (Jun '10) Jun '16 freddy 253
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,418,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC