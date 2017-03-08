Beloved Toronto teacher stabbed to death while taking photos in Costa Rica
Costa Rican police are investigating the death of a 59-year-old Toronto teacher who was fatally stabbed in the coastal tourist town of Puerto "They kicked out at the camera and when he tried to fight back they took out a knife," the police spokesperson said. Video of the attack shows two young men, but Arajna said there may be a third person involved as well.
