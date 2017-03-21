Amazon invests in Costa Rica jobs

Amazon invests in Costa Rica jobs

In the 19th century, the customs house in the Costa Rican capital brimmed with the imported wares that first helped the tiny Spanish-speaking nation become part of the world economy. During a balmy weekend last month, the old brick-and-iron warehouse in San Jose was packed again, this time with multilingual financial analysts and software developers attending a job fair organized by Costa Rica's foreign-investment promotion agency.

