A look at some of the worst bullfighting gorings
Matadors in Spain and Latin America keep risking their lives in the name of this controversial tradition that reaches back through the centuries. Spanish banderillero Antonio Jimenez "Lili" is gored by a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|Sun
|Chicago Dave
|7,572
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|Mar 21
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12)
|Mar 6
|LornaCK
|604
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan '17
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec '16
|Sir Real
|1
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC