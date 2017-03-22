A look at some of the worst bullfight...

A look at some of the worst bullfighting gorings

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Fox News

Matadors in Spain and Latin America keep risking their lives in the name of this controversial tradition that reaches back through the centuries. Spanish banderillero Antonio Jimenez "Lili" is gored by a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Sun Chicago Dave 7,572
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar 21 St Pauls Aereola 5
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Mar 6 LornaCK 604
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan '17 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,254 • Total comments across all topics: 279,871,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC